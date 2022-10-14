Read full article on original website
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week
Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
8 Surprisingly Affordable Cities With Great Weather for Retirees
Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're...
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
How to narrow construction’s big, and growing, labor gaps
The U.S. construction labor shortage is bad, and getting worse, with a record 440,000 job openings, plus another million in manufacturing. Who will do the work envisioned in the $1.2 trillion 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law? This isn’t just about construction sites; about half the labor shortage will affect engineering and materials before work can even begin.
Maine program aims to help small towns electrify heat in public buildings
The Town of Norridgewock equipped its public library and other city buildings with heat pumps, but a local official acknowledges small towns face unique barriers in electrification. Photo by Jamie Dacyczyn via Energy News Network. A new grant program in Maine aims to help accelerate the transition to electric heat...
Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine
For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.
WMTW
Maine school district reverses decision to lower classroom temperatures to 65 degrees
JAY, Maine — How cold is too cold? One superintendent floated the idea of lowering the temperature in the classroom to 65 degrees but that didn't go over too well. "I mean, we're just trying to look at different things that we can do to save money," said Scott Albert, superintendent of RSU 73.
New shallow water well design shows promise to help Maine farms be more climate resilient
MAINE, USA — The University of Maine is conducting a study to examine how a new shallow water well design, which was originally created for residential use, can benefit local farmers in a changing climate with an increased likelihood of drought conditions. Joseph Ayotte, a hydrologist at the U.S....
