Dave Stier
3d ago

that whole area is under construction and the ramp from the lpool exit are set up in a way that this was bound to happen. hope the drivers are OK that looked like a bad one.

me
3d ago

Maybe the news can let the DOT know this section needs to be fixed . Lanes do too many abrupt changes : they are uneven , not good for trucks .

WKTV

Frankfort police search for vandals

Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
FRANKFORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital

LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
LYONS, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
