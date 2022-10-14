ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law

The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
Trump news – live: Steve Bannon faces jail sentence as Trump’s exorbitant Secret Service hotel charges exposed

The House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Donald Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels. According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....

