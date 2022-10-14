CHICAGO — Police have released new details as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found inside a freezer on her own property. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing a homicidal death, WMAQ reported. Kolalou had been renting a room in the home where the body of her landlord was found.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO