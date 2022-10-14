Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage
The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
Majority of Tory members think Liz Truss should resign, poll suggests, with MPs choosing unity candidate to replace her – live
Latest updates: YouGov poll says Conservative party members – including 39% of those who voted for her – think PM should stand down
