ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
The Independent

US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law

The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage

The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
WTOP

2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers were killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, police said Tuesday, blaming the attack on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said the man arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for suspects who they say are undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack known police records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy