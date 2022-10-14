Read full article on original website
S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case
South Korean prosecutors have requested arrest warrants for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country's previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea's killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals' tense sea border
Germany’s leader orders ministers to ensure all of the country’s 3 remaining nuclear plants can run until mid-April
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leader orders ministers to ensure all of the country’s 3 remaining nuclear plants can run until mid-April. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage
The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers were killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, police said Tuesday, blaming the attack on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said the man arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for suspects who they say are undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack known police records.
