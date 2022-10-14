Read full article on original website
Hammie (the Squirrel)
3d ago
Maybe people shouldn't be using this storm as a means to get rid of things that have been sitting in their garage for 20 years and should have been thrown out years ago. The clean up might be even quicker, but it's amazing how people use their own stupidity to blame someone else...
Reply
2
Related
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County officials weigh lifting evacuation order at Good Samaritan Village
Residents of the Good Samaritan Village are waiting to hear if an evacuation order that has been in place since Hurricane Ian passed over Florida will be lifted. The Osceola County was flooded and contaminated by wastewater.
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17. The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials. Residents can view this map here...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
fox35orlando.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
fox35orlando.com
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
fox35orlando.com
Florida police department hopes social media will help reunite lost ashes with someone's family
A Florida police department is hoping to reunite someone's ashes with their family, but have no idea who the remains belong to – and hopes social media will help find the rightful owners. The Tavares, Florida Police Department said in a Facebook post that a wooden memorial box was...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
mynews13.com
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
positivelyosceola.com
Key Portion of Old Tampa Highway to Re-opened on Friday
Osceola County has announced that Old Tampa Highway between South Poinciana Boulevard and Tallahassee Boulevard re-opened on Friday. For more information about road closures, Hurricane Ian information, or FEMA assistance, go to Osceola.org.
Comments / 2