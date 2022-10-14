ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 2

Hammie (the Squirrel)
3d ago

Maybe people shouldn't be using this storm as a means to get rid of things that have been sitting in their garage for 20 years and should have been thrown out years ago. The clean up might be even quicker, but it's amazing how people use their own stupidity to blame someone else...

2
