KTUL
RollerFest event to be held in Broken Arrow, partnered with Autism Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RollerFest is happening today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in Broken Arrow. The event will be held at Broken Arrow Roller Sports. A portion of proceeds made from the event will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. A canned food drive will also be happening...
KTUL
Pride of Broken Arrow brings home first place, prepares for grand nationals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pride of Broken Arrow arrived home Sunday to a large cheering crowd. The Tigers took first place at the Bands of America Super Regional in Saint Louis on Oct. 15. Next month they will head to grand nationals in Indianapolis. "It's been a wonderful...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo to host inaugural fall break camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its inaugural fall break camp from October 17 through 21. Campers from kindergarten through second grade can select their own adventures each day of the camp. Camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aftercare will be available...
KTUL
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
KTUL
New fitness court opens at Claremore Lake Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore announced the addition of a fitness court to Claremore Lake Park. They say the court is completed and ready to be used for exercise. The new area is located near the splash pad and is fully equipped with pull-up bars and...
KTUL
Imagination Celebration event celebrates love of learning, curiosity, creativity in kids
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Imagination Celebration is a fall festival event that was held at the Gathering Place Oct. 15. The idea of the event is to nurture the love of learning, curiosity, and creativity children have. To do that, organizers had multiple hands-on activities that were both fun...
KTUL
Family helps bring light to vandalized donut shop on Brookside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small business on Brookside spent this morning cleaning up broken glass. Just hours after they hosted a drag queen-themed event, someone smashed a door and a window at the Donut Hole on Brookside. But out of that apparent act of hate, we're seeing love...
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of four missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
KTUL
Tulsa Global District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
TULSA, Okla. — Oct. 15 is the final day of Hispanic Heritage Month, meant to recognize the contributions Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. At the Plaza Santa Cecilia in east Tulsa, music and flags danced in the wind during the Tulsa Global District's first ever Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Festival.
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler behind the cold front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain last night was a wonderful sight to see. Unfortunately, the forecast stays dry through next weekend. Overcast skies with leftover light showers to start the day should begin to end by the afternoon. Clouds should decrease enough by sunset for some good color...
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
KTUL
'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
KTUL
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
KTUL
Domestic Violence Intervention Services renames holiday assistance program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Domestic Violence Intervention Services announced it will be changing its nearly two-decade-old holiday assistance program to better align with its client-centric focus. The former "Adopt-A-Family" program, matches community members and groups looking to give back, with clients of DVIS who are healing from violence and...
KTUL
Schools put on lockdown after juvenile shot in Broken Arrow hotel parking lot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a shooting in a hotel parking lot near South Garnett Road and West Kenosha Street. On Oct. 17 around 2:30 p.m. officers arrived and found a juvenile victim that had been shot. This led BAPD to lock down...
KTUL
Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
KTUL
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for individuals suspected of stealing wallets from the elderly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man and two women seen in the pictures. Police say these individuals are suspected of stealing wallets from elderly people's purses. OPD says there are two recent instances in which these individuals allegedly stole...
