ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo to host inaugural fall break camp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its inaugural fall break camp from October 17 through 21. Campers from kindergarten through second grade can select their own adventures each day of the camp. Camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aftercare will be available...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New fitness court opens at Claremore Lake Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore announced the addition of a fitness court to Claremore Lake Park. They say the court is completed and ready to be used for exercise. The new area is located near the splash pad and is fully equipped with pull-up bars and...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Family helps bring light to vandalized donut shop on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small business on Brookside spent this morning cleaning up broken glass. Just hours after they hosted a drag queen-themed event, someone smashed a door and a window at the Donut Hole on Brookside. But out of that apparent act of hate, we're seeing love...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Global District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TULSA, Okla. — Oct. 15 is the final day of Hispanic Heritage Month, meant to recognize the contributions Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. At the Plaza Santa Cecilia in east Tulsa, music and flags danced in the wind during the Tulsa Global District's first ever Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Festival.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler behind the cold front

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain last night was a wonderful sight to see. Unfortunately, the forecast stays dry through next weekend. Overcast skies with leftover light showers to start the day should begin to end by the afternoon. Clouds should decrease enough by sunset for some good color...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Domestic Violence Intervention Services renames holiday assistance program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Domestic Violence Intervention Services announced it will be changing its nearly two-decade-old holiday assistance program to better align with its client-centric focus. The former "Adopt-A-Family" program, matches community members and groups looking to give back, with clients of DVIS who are healing from violence and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy