Read full article on original website
Related
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
A Missouri mother said she found THC gummies in Halloween candy. Skeptical locals say warnings to the public are a 'scare tactic' now that marijuana is on the ballot.
Some locals were suspicious of the warning, calling the claim a political move by those who oppose recreational marijuana use.
Ill. treasurer returns $11M to late Chicagoan’s estate: ‘This is a life-changing amount of money’
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ returned $11 million to a late Chicago man’s estate — the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in U.S. history.
Report: Missouri faces highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
Missourinet
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)
Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
flatlandkc.org
Severe Drought Triggers Assistance in Nearly All of Kansas, Half of Missouri
‘Every day you go out and within five minutes, your ears, your nose and your mouth are full of dust.'. Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
kcur.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
kttn.com
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140,000 in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and...
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
nomadlawyer.org
Joplin: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri. In southwest Missouri, Joplin is a city that is famous for its history as a western town. This city lies on historic Route 66 and is home to the Joplin Museum Complex, which includes exhibits on mining and Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminals who hid out in Joplin in 1933.
northwestmoinfo.com
Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
kttn.com
Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector...
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
Prosecutors: Man charged 30 years after assaulting women vacationing in Ozarks
A Fort Scott, Kansas man has been charged with assaulting two women who were on vacation at a Missouri state park 30 years ago.
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
abc17news.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 4