Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 5: Blue Star Service Dogs Fundraiser at Robin Hills Farms

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lorna Tackwell for the information in this story.) Blue Star Service Dogs (BSSD) will hold its 2022 Freedom Gala on Nov. 5 at the Robin Hills Farms for its annual dinner fundraiser. The event features keynote speaker Bob Lutz, automotive leader for GM, Ford,...
PINCKNEY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Marcia Lynn Holmes

age 55, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at her home in Mason, MI after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Edward and Christine (Adams) Keezer on March 23, 1967 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She grew up in Chelsea and graduated from...
MASON, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Beach Middle School Cross Country Competes in Dave Bork Classic

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Loren Thorburn for the information in this story.) On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Chelsea Beach Middle School cross country team traveled to Munson Park, located in Monroe, for the Dave Bork Classic Invitational. There were no team scores at this meet with one race...
MONROE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Freshman Football Blanked by Harper Creek

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Chelsea freshmen football team lost to Harper Creek High School 30-0 on Thursday night. While the Bulldogs saw the return of QB Caden Steele who had been sidelined with an injury since week 1, CHS...
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
JACKSON, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE

