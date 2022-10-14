Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nov. 5: Blue Star Service Dogs Fundraiser at Robin Hills Farms
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lorna Tackwell for the information in this story.) Blue Star Service Dogs (BSSD) will hold its 2022 Freedom Gala on Nov. 5 at the Robin Hills Farms for its annual dinner fundraiser. The event features keynote speaker Bob Lutz, automotive leader for GM, Ford,...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
Recent Obituary: Marcia Lynn Holmes
age 55, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at her home in Mason, MI after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Edward and Christine (Adams) Keezer on March 23, 1967 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She grew up in Chelsea and graduated from...
Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown
MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach. Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible." Girbach...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Beach Middle School Cross Country Competes in Dave Bork Classic
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Loren Thorburn for the information in this story.) On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Chelsea Beach Middle School cross country team traveled to Munson Park, located in Monroe, for the Dave Bork Classic Invitational. There were no team scores at this meet with one race...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for 2022; Should Roll through Lenawee County in Early December
Adrian, MI – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, and it should run through Lenawee County in the early part of December. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks...
Chelsea Freshman Football Blanked by Harper Creek
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Chelsea freshmen football team lost to Harper Creek High School 30-0 on Thursday night. While the Bulldogs saw the return of QB Caden Steele who had been sidelined with an injury since week 1, CHS...
Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer
It's the end of the line for a third-generation family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer.
Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
Mayor Mahoney Discusses Single Hauler Trash Service for The City of Jackson
The topic of “Single Hauler Trash Service” is a hot-button issue in Jackson and it has come up recently within the Jackson City Council. Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney was asked his thoughts on the issue recently on WKHM’s AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor. “I think we...
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
