Miles Leaburn facing late fitness test ahead of Charlton’s match with Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Charlton will assess Miles Leaburn ahead of their League One clash with Portsmouth on Monday.

The young forward opened the scoring against Exeter in midweek but was then forced off in the second half after picking up an ankle injury.

If Leaburn is not fit then Chuks Aneke could be the one to replace him after he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute following a calf problem and scored.

Sean Clare is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up following his recovery from illness while Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Aaron Henry (knee) could miss out again.

Portsmouth are hoping to have Tom Lowery back.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury while Michael Jacobs, who felt his hamstring in the warm-up against Fleetwood last weekend, should also be fit.

Joe Rafferty is set to miss another week or two following surgery on his stomach muscle problem, while Joe Pigott is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after illness.

Forward Jayden Reid (hamstring) and midfielder Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain sidelined.

