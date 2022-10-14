Read full article on original website
Remembering Robbie Coltrane: Actor Dies at 72
Another star has passed on as we mourn Robbie Coltrane at this time, as the 72-year-old actor took the final bow recently. According to reports, Coltrane’s health hadn’t been that great for the past two years, and it would appear that complications led to this saddening moment as many actors and fans are currently in the midst of offering their condolences to Coltrane’s family as they choose to honor his memory in a variety of ways. There’s no doubt that his time in front of the camera will come into place since a carer spanning four decades is worth talking about, especially when an individual manages to portray several well-known and very well-liked characters. The larger-than-life actor is one of those that many could easily recognize from his time on the big and small screens, but it’s fair to state that a few roles would stand out among the many since the level of hype that certain movies have earned over the years would explain why certain characters are more memorable than others. With that in mind, let’s take a walk through time and recall just why Coltrane was such a beloved actor.
Michelle Yeoh Is a Maximal in New Transformers Movie
In an era where everything old is new again, the Transformers are making a huge comeback. But don’t worry. If you weren’t a fan of the Michael Bay CGI extravaganza of blurriness, this new Transformers movie might just be for you. Continuing in the same universe as the 2018 Bumblebee prequel, the new movie will be very different from the Bay movies. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, then the latest casting news definitely will. We now have confirmation that Michelle Yeoh is in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts voicing the Maximal Airazor.
5 Actors Who Could Help Star Wars
Star Wars has been subjected to one opinion or another over the years, and it has a lot to do with the direction that the franchise has been taken in, or rather, the multiple directions that it’s been taken in. Back in the 70s, when this idea was first...
Avatar Becomes the First Film to Pass $2.9 Billion Worldwide
Avatar makes history once again. It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar dazzled audiences onscreen. James Cameron introduced the world to Pandora through Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed Marine who must navigate through these human/Na’vi hybrids through said Avatar to gain more knowledge about the alien world. However, Jake falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and becomes vital for the survival of her world. Now, in truth, the story itself isn’t anything special; however, Avatar ignited the 3D craze due to the tremendous and revolutionary graphics that still hold a candle to the best-looking films in the past and present.
The Iconic Voice Cast of 2019’s “The Lion King”
The original 1994’s The Lion King has gone on to become one of the best-animated movies in history. So, when a remake was announced in September 2016, new kids and adults alike were more than thrilled to watch it with new animation technology. 2019’s The Lion King would go...
The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement
Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
10 Memorable Scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder
If you’re a follower or lover of Taika Waititi’s works, it’s not hard to guess he still had his hands in this movie. Thor: Love and Thunder was a perfect blend of comedy and action. After successful work with Thor: Ragnarok, it is no surprise that Marvel would allow Waititi to be the movie’s director.
Reasons Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” Is a Justified Retelling Without Any Mindless Glorification
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on 21 September 2022 and has been streamed for 496.1 million hours in the first 12 days. The series is a hit, and all for good reasons. There have been various attempts at retelling the story of the real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer. However, none immersed the audience in perspective as much as Ryan Murphy’s latest series. The story is well-told, from various perspectives, with a tad bit of creative liberty. Moreover, the plot structure makes this series a compelling watch and a nail-biting experience of witnessing a killer mind at work.
All There Is to Know about Sarah Parker
All of us are intrigued by the Hocus Pocus star Sarah Jessica Parker. At least I can say that for myself. She is often on my mind; I’m thinking about who she is and what got her this far. I saw her first in Sex and the City and she looked famous and not so famous (if that makes sense) at the same time.
Star Wars Needs a Serious Overhaul
Before 1977 people might have never believed that a franchise such as Star Wars would possibly be around four decades later, much less that it would have become a worldwide phenomenon. But here we are, and to this day, one can speak the name of a character from the franchise or highlight a single moment, and hundreds, if not thousands, of people will know exactly what they’re talking about.
A “Wicker Man” Television Adaptation Is Currently In The Works
Wicker Man returns! And don’t worry, Nicholas Cage, Neil LaBute, and Anthony Shaffer are far away from the reboot. I think. Of course, horror fans can’t forget one of the worst horror films in the past two decades was the 2006 Wicker Man, that’s remembered for the terrible scenes and overacting by the Oscar winner. The 2006 version is actually a reboot of the well-respected 1973 film of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Sgt. Neil Howie. The feature is about an officer who travels to Summerisle island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Soon, the officer discovers a community that has abandoned Christianity in favor of paganism. Christopher Lee played Lord Summerisle.
The Frighteners Should Get a Remake, and a Prequel
Admittedly, some folks might need to be reminded about The Frighteners since when a lot of individuals think of Michael J. Fox they might think of Back to the Future and little else. But despite not being a well-received or even remembered movie, this entry into Fox’s list of movies was amusing and was even one of those that could be called a memorable and enjoyable story.
Geena Davis Opens Up About Bill Murray’s Inappropriate Behavior in New Book
Bill Murray has long since lived with the reputation that he’s a funny guy but also that he is difficult to work with. According to his Wikipedia page, “I remember a friend said to me a while back, ‘You have a reputation,’ and I said ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you have a reputation of being difficult to work with.’ But I only got that reputation from people I didn’t like working with, or people who didn’t know how to work, or what work is,” he said of the situation. However, it’s also been said that his frequent co-star, Dan Akroyd, calls him the Murricane due to his explosive mood swings.
Legendary Actors Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver on Working Together
Kevin Kline is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He began his career in the film industry in 1970, and he hasn’t looked back. His career is one of pomp and circumstance, and he’s earned every bit of that. His Academy Award and his three Tony Awards are likely evidence enough to persuade even this staunchest critic that he’s done well for himself. The actor is once again working with the lovely Sigourney Weaver, and the dynamic duo is happy to be back in action on their new project. Fans, however, want to know when they worked together before and how they feel about it as so much time has passed.
11 Fascinating Movie Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
Not every film production is as simple as it appears. Sometimes there are many hidden stories behind them, which provide a huge share of surprises for the audience. However, some of those make it onto the screen, while others live quietly as untold stories. So let’s find out some of those stories.
Top 5 Moments in Morbius
Comic fans are quite familiar with the superhero character Morbius. So, when Sony announced its production, expectations were high. Besides being the third movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the character is based on Marvel’s comic. The movie’s storyline follows Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his childhood friend Lucien...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases Trailer and Featurette
We’re less than two months away from the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Back in July, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios got the world buzzing about the upcoming film with a strong teaser that reminded audiences why they loved Marvel films in the early phases. Naturally, there were some concerns about the film following the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. However, Coogler is one hell of a talented filmmaker, as the director started out strong with Fruitvale Station, and is one of the main reasons that the Creed franchise became such a hot commodity. The teaser had an amazing score from both Tems & Marvel’s No Woman, No Cry and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright to the tremendous and powerful speech by the always amazing Angela Bassett, the teaser showed that the film was in good hands.
5 Jensen Ackles Movies You Must Watch
Jensen Ackles was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1978. He is best known for his lead roles in the television series Days of Our Lives and Supernatural. When he was 4, he started modeling until he was 18, when he switched to acting. Fans drooled over him because after acting in Days of Our Lives, he won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer. In 2021, he was voted Sexiest TV Star in People’s Sexiest Man Alive: Readers’ Choice Poll. This fine man won the award twice in a row.
MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows
Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
5 Characters We’d Like to See Chloe Grace Moretz Play in the MCU
Certain announcements tend to get people excited since they happen to involve their favorite actors or characters, but this one could potentially be both since it sounds like Chloe Grace Moretz wants to join the MCU, and more than that, she wants to play the part of a villain. This is interesting since a lot of actors will either take whatever role they can get or will want to be the hero.”
