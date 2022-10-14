Read full article on original website
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?
What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
ABC7 Chicago
Amazon workers walk out of Joliet warehouse during busy Prime Day operations
JOLIET, Ill -- Amazon employees at an important distribution hub in Joliet walked off the job Tuesday, calling attention to their demands for higher pay and new workplace safety rules. The walkout by some employees on the day shift was timed to disrupt the retailer's operations during its Prime Day...
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Newly arrived migrants mistreated at Humboldt Park facility, sources say
Newly arrived migrants in Chicagoland have been making some friends locally, but those friends shared with WBBM that there may be some mistreatment of the asylum seekers at a Salvation Army facility in Humboldt Park.
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
blockclubchicago.org
Starbucks Closes Edgewater Shop As Unionized Staff Was Set To Start Contract Talks This Month
EDGEWATER — An Edgewater Starbucks is closing this month — four days after its employees were scheduled to start bargaining for their first union contact. Starbucks, 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is closing Oct. 30, according to employees and Starbucks Workers United. Workers were told the decision is based on safety concerns, and it follows a string of recent closures for similar reasons across the nation. But workers said they should’ve had more of a say in what’s happening — and the timing is not a coincidence.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways. Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.
wjol.com
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy Announces Commemorative Coins For Purchase
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy announces the sale of one-ounce silver medallions minted to commemorate the County’s sesquicentennial in 1986. The County of Will was established on January 12, 1836 and on January 12, 1986 Will County Illinois became 150 years old. To celebrate that sesquicentennial event the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted one-ounce silver and bronze medallions. The new County seal appears on one side and on the reverse appear the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 Years 1836 * 1986.”
thechicagomachine.com
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
qrockonline.com
Morris Family Loses Everything In Early Friday Morning Fire ~ Donations Needed
The family of Varsity football player Malachi Congo suffered a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday, October 14th. The family of 5, and their 2 dogs, were able to escape safely, but left with nothing more than the clothing on their backs. I’m told that Dad ran back in and saved the dogs during all the chaos! What a hero!!!!
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
