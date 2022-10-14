Read full article on original website
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City. Levine appeared as the first guest in PIX11’s series of weekly talks with each of […]
Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect
Rat City could soon be a thing of the past when the NYC department of sanitation's new trash rule goes into effect.
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also knowns as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
Documents appear to suggest that Corrections Department staff may have tampered with Rikers Island intake data
The Legal Aid Society – a non-profit legal organization in New York City – has recently alleged that the NYC Department of Corrections (DOC) tampered with inmate intake information, condemning the practice. The alleged interference occurred at the intake areas at the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC) on...
The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet
New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Minimum Wage Workers in New York City Need to Clock Over 100 Hours a Week to Afford Rent
In many major U.S. cities, minimum wage workers need to clock in over 50 hours each week just to be able to afford rent on a one-bedroom home, a recent survey conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area found. In New York City, minimum wage earners would need...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Wakefield: Two Arrested in Major Seizure of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Pills and Powdered Fentanyl
Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of around 300,000 fentanyl pills, in assorted colors, and another 20 pounds (10 kilos) of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics prosecutor at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.
Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
