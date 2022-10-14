Read full article on original website
KTVL
Lincoln Heights to host community benefit music festival after Mill fire devastation
WEED — The tight-knit community of Lincoln Heights will be hosting a community benefit music festival with the proceeds going to help residents displaced after the Mill Fire began on September 2. The fire began at Roseburg Forest Products and quickly spread to and destroyed the historically African American...
krcrtv.com
New construction project begins on California Street in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — There is a new construction project happening on the southbound side of South Market Street. Construction started late Sunday night on the intersection of California Street and will progress all the way down South Market Street down to Wyndham Lane. The project is called the South...
KTVL
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
krcrtv.com
There are a number of events around Shasta County Saturday that you won't want to miss
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — There are a many fun and interesting events going on in the Northstate this Saturday, that you can be apart of! Here is a Saturday roundup of the fun you can find around Shasta County:. Science Saturday, Spooky Science at Turtle Bay:. When: Saturday 11...
krcrtv.com
Motivation youth speaker set to visit Shasta schools advocating positivity
All for the youth. Jared Scott, a motivational youth speaker stopped by two middle schools in Shasta County Monday. Scott, known as a content creator and recording artist, also began public speaking at the age of 15, where he was able to speak about the journey of becoming an adult and navigating through these pivotal teenage times. He's set to be visiting five different Shasta County schools this week.
krcrtv.com
C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish
REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
krcrtv.com
Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon
REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Power restored to residents in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 7:48 pm;. Power has been restored, according to the city. the cause of the power outage was a tree. According to a Facebook post from the city, a power outage has hit residents in the City of Shasta Lake. There's...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
krcrtv.com
Disabled adults and adults 60+ may be eligible for free iPad in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — In Shasta County, disabled adults and adults older than 60 might be able to get a free iPad. It's through the connections, health, aging, and technology or the "Chat" Program. Shasta County's Health and Human Services agency is using the program to help "at-risk" adults...
krcrtv.com
Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children
REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week
A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
krcrtv.com
Local hospitalized, in stable condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local is in stable condition with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Redding on Monday morning. Police said they are still investigating the crash. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched to a report of a local being...
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
krcrtv.com
Former CAL FIRE employee sentenced for stealing more than $1 million of FEMA funds
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A former CAL FIRE employee and Dunsmuir resident pled guilty to felony charges related to stealing FEMA money and was charged on Monday for seven counts of major fraud against the United States. One-point-two million dollars of FEMA money is how much prosecutors say Samuel...
krcrtv.com
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
