Weed, CA

krcrtv.com

New construction project begins on California Street in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — There is a new construction project happening on the southbound side of South Market Street. Construction started late Sunday night on the intersection of California Street and will progress all the way down South Market Street down to Wyndham Lane. The project is called the South...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motivation youth speaker set to visit Shasta schools advocating positivity

All for the youth. Jared Scott, a motivational youth speaker stopped by two middle schools in Shasta County Monday. Scott, known as a content creator and recording artist, also began public speaking at the age of 15, where he was able to speak about the journey of becoming an adult and navigating through these pivotal teenage times. He's set to be visiting five different Shasta County schools this week.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish

REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon

REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Disabled adults and adults 60+ may be eligible for free iPad in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — In Shasta County, disabled adults and adults older than 60 might be able to get a free iPad. It's through the connections, health, aging, and technology or the "Chat" Program. Shasta County's Health and Human Services agency is using the program to help "at-risk" adults...
krcrtv.com

Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children

REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week

A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
REDDING, CA
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

