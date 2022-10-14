BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.

BEREA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO