Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
cleveland19.com
Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak
BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
'I'm all cried out:' Local woman loses tens-of-thousands because of contractors
It’s been months of tears for a local woman who just wanted to revitalize some rooms in her home, but all she got was disappointment at every turn. She called News 5 investigators to help alert you.
She paints local landmarks with coffee, capturing them in nostalgic wonder
Alyssa Ennis is an artist from Ashtabula who paints intricately detailed landscapes, architecture and landmarks of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio with an unusual medium — coffee.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21
Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza
Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter
CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
Police investigate vandalization of Pride bench in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said he's disappointed after a rainbow-painted Pride bench in Forest Hill Park was vandalized. "My heart hurts seeing the kind of negativity and hostility that can be the response by some people in our community to really a symbol of acceptance and love," Seren said.
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
Police use pepper spray to stop alleged fight at Ellet vs. Firestone high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Police used pepper spray “to gain control and disperse the crowd” after a fight allegedly broke out after Friday night’s high school football game between Ellet and Firestone in Akron. Police say the fight involved players, students and spectators near one of the...
This man met 500 strangers and asked them to get a matching tattoo. Here's why.
From mountains to a compass, unicorns and wishbones: Don Caskey's more than 500 tattoos are all matching with someone out there. And he's done it all in just the last three years.
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
