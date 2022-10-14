ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

WKYC

Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet

MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak

BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter

CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
BROOK PARK, OH

