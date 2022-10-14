Read full article on original website
Law enforcement recruitment grants become available
Officials say that compensation could also help close equity gaps by increasing accessibility to law enforcement training. The new “Public Safety Academy Assistance Program” has 30-million-dollars set aside to award as scholarships to local agencies. Robert Stevenson leads the “Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.” He says that...
Education issues rise to the front of Dixon campaign stops
During a townhall event, Republican nominee Tudor Dixon hammered her opponents on education and parental rights issues. An ongoing dispute over books available in Dearborn Public Schools libraries also arose at multiple points throughout the evening. Dixon says she hopes to make inroads within that community. “We are going to...
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bi-monthly conversation with MIBiz senior writer Mark Sanchez. Big news, BHSH System has been re-branded. There's a name. Mark Sanchez: It's gone. It's now Corewell Health. That's what they're now calling it. This was announced Tuesday morning here in Grand Rapids, Corewell Health has become the permanent name for that big statewide health system that was created back in February when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged. They took on a temporary name, BHSH system. Here this week, after working on this for a number of months they came up with Corewell Health, which is basically, you know, really talking to the CEO over there, talked about this is really the core of what they do is health and keeping people well and helping people improve their health. So they blend “core” and “well” and.
EPIC-MRA poll shows Whitmer with 11% lead over Dixon
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 likely November voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. When asked if the election for governor were held today – would you vote for, or who did you already vote by absentee ballot - Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon 49%-38% with Libertarian Mary Busuma receiving 3% and Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan earning 1%. Donna Brandenburg from the U.S. Taxpayers Party and Natural Law Party candidate Daryl Simpson garnering zero support.
