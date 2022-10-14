ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
touropia.com

27 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
MARYLAND STATE
WUHF

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Hurricane Ian may double number of flood-damaged vehicles

Centreville, Virginia-based vehicle history provider Carfax estimates there are 400,000 water-damaged cars in its database that were on the roads at the beginning of 2022, and Hurricane Ian may have resulted in as many as 358,000 additional flood-damaged vehicles, mostly in Florida and the Carolinas. Some of those cars won’t...
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses

WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Youngkin to make appearance in Southwest Virginia Friday

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to make a couple of appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday. In one news release, Youngkin will make an announcement in Norton that involves an investment in small modular reactors (SMR) sites. Youngkin will make his way for the Mendota Trail Friday at 3 p.m. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road Kills 2

The incident is believed to have been a single-vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed Wednesday night when a moped they were riding crashed on the westbound lane of the Dulles Toll Road. The crash, which took place at approximately 9:40 p.m., occurred near the Wolf Trap exit, Metropolitan Washington Airports...
SUITLAND, MD
mocoshow.com

Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast for 2022-2023

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its 2022-2023 extended winter outlook. MoCo and almost all of Maryland seem to fall under the “Significant Shivers, Slushy, Icy, Snowy” category. Just to our south and west is the “Unreasonably Cold, Snowy” category, which means that we may have a good amount of winter precipitation for the first time in a few years, according to the forecast.
MARYLAND STATE

