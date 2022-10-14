ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Expect a cold front moving in a couple of days

ST. LOUIS — A nice fall weekend is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. We will see an increase in cloud cover later today into the evening hours. Partly cloudy and in the 40s overnight. For Sunday, it was a quiet day but a bit breezy again for the afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Precautions to take ahead of season's first hard freeze

There are certain actions you can take to protect your landscape ahead of Monday night's hard freeze. It’s worth the effort, since we'll be seeing warm temperatures again in just a few days. Precautions to take ahead of season’s first hard …. There are certain actions you can...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Creve Coeur Lake

A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found. A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night....
CREVE COEUR, MO
KIX 105.7

Three Hour Drive To This Town For Halloween Could Be Absolute Best

We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. For some of us, it is the most enjoyable holiday of the year. Yes, even more than Christmas. You get to decorate in scary ways, dress in costume etc. Some towns go over the top with activities for Halloween. Eureka Missouri may be the best town for this holiday. Either for a day trip or a weekend. Lets see why.
EUREKA, MO
FOX2now.com

24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday morning

Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering up for the annual Canine Games. 24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday …. Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found

A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found. A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. Bronze River Des Peres Greenway trail markers stolen. There’s...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Jones proposes safety improvements on Grand Boulevard

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a town hall meeting to discuss ways to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis after deadly crashes in the past few months. Mayor Jones proposes safety improvements on Grand …. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a town...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

