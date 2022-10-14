ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return

He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP

Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch

Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Yardbarker

PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
BROOKLYN, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match

You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time

WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline

Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
PWMania

Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule

In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...

