wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP
Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kane returns during a Cage Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman: Raw, Oct. 16, 2017
Crawling out from the depths beneath the ring, The Big Red Monster interrupts a cage match between The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog. #Kane25 Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
