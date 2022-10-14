Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Putin Is Using Elon Musk To Signal Terms For Ending Ukraine War: Russia Expert
“Putin plays the egos of big men, gives them a sense that they can play a role," said former top National Security Council analyst Fiona Hill.
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
Zelensky: One-third of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian missiles and strikes have knocked out power for roughly one-third of the country. Zelensky tweeted that since Oct. 10, shelling has caused “massive blackouts across the country,” which he said amounted to a terrorist attack. “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.…
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Xi Warned About Taiwan Interference — But Don't Expect an Imminent Invasion, Analysts Say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
Central Kyiv Hit by Kamikaze Drone Strikes; Heavy Fighting Rages in Two Hot Spots in Eastern Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district Monday morning. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 28 explosive-laden drones had headed to the capital...
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
'Cargo 200': Ukraine's grim search for its fallen
"He's bringing back the dead, so you leave him alone," a Ukrainian soldier barks at a comrade who has come to inspect a truck bearing the dreaded sign "Cargo 200". His search for the remains of a soldier the Ukrainians had to leave behind as they retreated under fire is helped by forensic dogs specialising in sniffing out the dead.
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
