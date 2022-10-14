ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zelensky: One-third of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian missiles and strikes have knocked out power for roughly one-third of the country. Zelensky tweeted that since Oct. 10, shelling has caused “massive blackouts across the country,” which he said amounted to a terrorist attack. “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.…
NBC Los Angeles

Xi Warned About Taiwan Interference — But Don't Expect an Imminent Invasion, Analysts Say

Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
AFP

'Cargo 200': Ukraine's grim search for its fallen

"He's bringing back the dead, so you leave him alone," a Ukrainian soldier barks at a comrade who has come to inspect a truck bearing the dreaded sign "Cargo 200". His search for the remains of a soldier the Ukrainians had to leave behind as they retreated under fire is helped by forensic dogs specialising in sniffing out the dead.
The Independent

Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy