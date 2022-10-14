Read full article on original website
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies at 53
Mike Schank, the guitarist best known for his appearance in the documentary film American Movie, has died at age 53. Close friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed that Schank died last Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer. American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and took the Grand Jury Prize. The documentary, directed by Chris Smith, followed Mark Borchardt’s bid to finish a low-budget horror movie, Coven. Schank featured as Borchardt’s best friend since childhood who brought a deadpan sense of humor and frank honesty about his struggles with substance abuse to the movie. Bogenberger called Schank “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.” Following news of Schank’s death, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” while comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted “RIP.” Borchhardt tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike…”Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Kanye West news - live: YouTube removes ‘Drink Champs’ interview as Elon Musk deletes post on Twitter team-up
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day. Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business...
