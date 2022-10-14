Mike Schank, the guitarist best known for his appearance in the documentary film American Movie, has died at age 53. Close friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed that Schank died last Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer. American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and took the Grand Jury Prize. The documentary, directed by Chris Smith, followed Mark Borchardt’s bid to finish a low-budget horror movie, Coven. Schank featured as Borchardt’s best friend since childhood who brought a deadpan sense of humor and frank honesty about his struggles with substance abuse to the movie. Bogenberger called Schank “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.” Following news of Schank’s death, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” while comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted “RIP.” Borchhardt tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike…”Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

