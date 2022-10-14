Read full article on original website
KLTV
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Extra-strength flu shot recommended for senior citizens, East Texas pharmacist weighs in
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC recommends that people 65 and older get the extra-strength flu vaccine this season. Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy, said although it’s recommended, if the extra-strength shot isn’t available, the regular flu shot is great too. “Everybody should get the flu shot every year, it is […]
Family of murdered mother hopes to get closure at plea hearing
TYLER, Texas — The trial for the murder of Diamond Cruz is scheduled to begin next week, more than 2 years after her death. But, her family could get closure before the court date. Tuesday, the family will attend the plea hearing at the Smith County Courthouse. Diamond Cruz'...
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Tatum was first settled in the 1840s
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum was first settled in the 1840s by Albert Tatum and his wife, Mary C. Tatum. In 1848, they built a large plantation there. In 1885, the Santa Fe Railway came through, and the town was divided into individual lots. One of their sons, Paul...
ketk.com
The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is bringing you the latest Rose Festival Parade coverage from the streets of Tyler. The theme for the festival this year is Empires of Enchantment, and over 100 entries were submitted to the parade this year. In addition to streaming the parade live, below is a gallery of photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
KLTV
Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday. Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high...
NET Health teams up with nonprofit for "Clear the Crib" challenge
TYLER, Texas — Northeast Texas Public Health is partnering with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition in hosting the "Clear the Crib" challenge at the Amherst WIC Clinic in Tyler. This challenge is an effort to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants to reduce the risk of sudden...
East Texas baby in need of new liver as he fights extremely rare genetic disease
TYLER, Texas — Finley Strother is just like any 1-year-old – playing with his toys, running around the house and laughing – only he isn’t like any 1-year-old. Finley has Maple Syrup Urinary Disease – a genetic condition that affects about a 2,000 children in the U.S.
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
KLTV
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth
TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth." ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest...
