This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
enchantingtexas.com

‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022

Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore

Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Tatum was first settled in the 1840s

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum was first settled in the 1840s by Albert Tatum and his wife, Mary C. Tatum. In 1848, they built a large plantation there. In 1885, the Santa Fe Railway came through, and the town was divided into individual lots. One of their sons, Paul...
TATUM, TX
ketk.com

The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is bringing you the latest Rose Festival Parade coverage from the streets of Tyler. The theme for the festival this year is Empires of Enchantment, and over 100 entries were submitted to the parade this year. In addition to streaming the parade live, below is a gallery of photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday. Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

NET Health teams up with nonprofit for "Clear the Crib" challenge

TYLER, Texas — Northeast Texas Public Health is partnering with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition in hosting the "Clear the Crib" challenge at the Amherst WIC Clinic in Tyler. This challenge is an effort to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants to reduce the risk of sudden...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
SMITH COUNTY, TX
