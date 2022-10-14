ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirms. Officials report Bouknight was released early Monday morning from the county jail in Charlotte, North Carolina on an unsecured bond. WCNC sports anchor Nick Carboni confirmed Bouknight was at practice Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies in Hickory after being shot by roommate, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in custody after police say a shooting took place between roommates on Monday. Hickory police were called to an apartment building on 5th Street SE on Monday around 6:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Police say a man called 911 to report that he shot his roommate.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More than a dozen shots fired at Rock Hill apartment complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after more than a dozen shots were fired at an apartment complex in Rock Hill early morning. Rock Hill police were called to The Villas at Riverview, just off Celanese Road and Interstate 77, a little before 3 a.m. When officers got to the area, they met with four people who were inside an apartment when they were awakened by gunshots. The apartment wells were damaged and the back glass door was shattered, according to police.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What are 'ghost job' postings?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hiring managers are creating "ghost job" postings to protect their business. It's a new trend popping up everywhere where employers post job positions that they have no intention of filling. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

