CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
dailydodge.com
Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide
(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
neenahsatellite.com
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
Police: 3 Wisconsin teens injured after crashing cars while racing
GREENDALE, Wis. — Three Wisconsin teens racing their cars down a highway on Monday suffered minor injuries when one of the vehicles swerved out of the way of an oncoming truck and struck the other vehicle, authorities said. “These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries (as...
WISN
Arrest made after police say Milwaukee woman's body was found in trash can
MILWAUKEE — A family is devastated, and a person of interest is in custody, after Kenita Sanders, 40, was found dead in Milwaukee on Monday. Kenya Moore cannot believe she lost her mother. "I was on the phone with her at least five to six times a day while...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
WJFW-TV
UPMATTERS
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
