UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – A chance to hear from those wishing to represent the Lakeshore in the halls of Congress is coming up. On Wednesday evening, from 6 to 7 PM, the League of Women Voters branches in Holland, Kalamazoo and Berrien/Cass counties are holding a US Congressional District Candidate Forum. This live virtual event, which will be streamed by the Public Media Network, may feature six-term Republican House Representative Bill Huizenga and Democratic Party challenger Joe Alfonso, both of Holland, along with Libertarian Lorence Wenke of Galesburg and US Taxpayers Party candidate Curtis Michael Clark of Allegan, all of whom have been invited to participate. Cable systems who carry the Public Media Network will also air the presentation.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO