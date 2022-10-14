Read full article on original website
Related
KRMG
Police: Single blood droplet leads to son-in-law’s arrest in 1989 double murder of Vermont couple
Police: Single blood droplet leads to son-in-law’s arrest in 1989 double murder of Vermont couple At the time of the crime, Michael Anthony Louise was the Peacocks’ son-in-law, police officers said. (NCD)
KRMG
Several adults attack high school student in classroom, police say
Several adults attack high school student in classroom, police say Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school and attacked a student inside a classroom. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home Police said the four people found inside the home were related to one another. (NCD)
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced...
Thief wearing clown mask robs Pennsylvania store while wielding samurai sword
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person wearing a clown mask wielded a “samurai sword” while robbing a Pennsylvania convenience store on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the thief entered the rear of the Uni-Mart store in Chestnuthill Township. Police...
Abrams and Kemp clash on guns, education and the economy in Georgia debate
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in testy exchanges Monday on questions on the economy, education and guns during the first of two scheduled debates in Georgia’s gubernatorial election. Kemp, the incumbent governor, and Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, frequently...
Caught on video: Massive humpback whale bumps fishermen’s boat off New Jersey coast
BELMAR, N.J. — A father and son were recording while reeling in their catch when a giant humpback breached the surface a few feet away. According to CNN, Zach Piller and his father, Doug, spotted a few dolphins and sharks just off the Jersey Shore near Belmar but were completely caught off guard when a hungry humpback whale erupted from the water.
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
Gov. Stitt holds ceremonial bill signing at Oklahoma Military Academy Museum
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt hosted a ceremonial bill signing of SB 1418 and SB 1416, both of which relate to helping members of the Oklahoma National Guard receive higher education. The signing was held at the Oklahoma Military Academy Museum, located on the campus of Rogers State...
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Comments / 0