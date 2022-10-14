BELMAR, N.J. — A father and son were recording while reeling in their catch when a giant humpback breached the surface a few feet away. According to CNN, Zach Piller and his father, Doug, spotted a few dolphins and sharks just off the Jersey Shore near Belmar but were completely caught off guard when a hungry humpback whale erupted from the water.

