KRMG

Abrams and Kemp clash on guns, education and the economy in Georgia debate

Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in testy exchanges Monday on questions on the economy, education and guns during the first of two scheduled debates in Georgia’s gubernatorial election. Kemp, the incumbent governor, and Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, frequently...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
ISLAND PARK, ID

