Bridgewater, NY

The cost of a holiday season feast is way up over last year. Here’s what issues bakers are facing.

 4 days ago

The cost of putting out a delicious and beautiful feast is way up over last year heading toward the holiday season. Due to shortages, the pies, cakes and cookies that make the season so special are getting harder and more expensive to produce.

John and Jerry Randazzo are marking their 25th year in the bakery business in Bridgewater.

John says the price of everything has gone up. This includes wages, insurance, gas, cooking oil, eggs, butter, chicken, paper, cardboard, cream cheese, butter cream, flour, cold cuts and anything dairy.

"I would say a third to 40% for sure," says John. “From what my distributors say, brace for stuff not going down."

That means higher prices throughout the holidays. But at least the brothers say prices won't be rising.

"I'll make the stuff,” says Jerry. “I don't even know what it costs. I don't know the value. I had fun making it. Why should I charge so much for it?"

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

