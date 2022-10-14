Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away

Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.

Police responded to the church Sunday located at 860 Broadway on a call of a stolen trailer. They observed on surveillance footage a dark-colored vehicle approach the church's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. from the Verona Avenue entrance

According to officials, the thieves then hooked up the trailer to their vehicle before driving off on Verona Avenue toward Broadway.

Detectives say the vehicle is possibly a gray Cadillac SRX. The trailer is described as black with NJ registration No. TXY97X.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS .