Newark, NJ

Police: Thieves broke off gate lock at NJ church, hooked up trailer to their vehicle and drove away

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help after thieves are broke the lock off the gate at Temple Rock Church, and then broke into a trailer on the church grounds.

Police responded to the church Sunday located at 860 Broadway on a call of a stolen trailer. They observed on surveillance footage a dark-colored vehicle approach the church's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. from the Verona Avenue entrance

According to officials, the thieves then hooked up the trailer to their vehicle before driving off on Verona Avenue toward Broadway.

Detectives say the vehicle is possibly a gray Cadillac SRX. The trailer is described as black with NJ registration No. TXY97X.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS .

Daily Voice

Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police

Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown. The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
