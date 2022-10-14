ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
A loss to the Giants? Ravens are latest who can’t believe it

With the Giants leaving the NFL flabbergasted with five wins in their first six games, there are a lot of excuses coming from the opposing locker rooms. With the exception of the Green Bay Packers — whose head coach Matt LeFleur admitted the Giants “kicked our butts” — there isn’t a team that has admitted the Giants really beat them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo nails prediction of Bills-Chiefs game

Romostradamus strikes again. Tony Romo had another eerily accurate predication on Sunday from his perch in the CBS Sports broadcast booth. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter of the Bills-Chiefs game, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback predicted the exact final score of the game. BUY NFL...
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa disagrees with Aaron Boone’s reason for benching

CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.
CLEVELAND, NY
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
