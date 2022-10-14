Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Giants on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s reckless interception: ‘Oh, s--t, he might throw it to us’
As the Giants celebrated on the field Sunday afternoon — with yet another improbable comeback win in the books — defensive tackle Nick Williams approached his coordinator, Wink Martindale. “Good s--t, Wink,” Williams told Martindale, praising his play calling. “Thanks,” Martindale said. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
A loss to the Giants? Ravens are latest who can’t believe it
With the Giants leaving the NFL flabbergasted with five wins in their first six games, there are a lot of excuses coming from the opposing locker rooms. With the exception of the Green Bay Packers — whose head coach Matt LeFleur admitted the Giants “kicked our butts” — there isn’t a team that has admitted the Giants really beat them.
Giants’ Brian Daboll delivers fiery sideline speech before his team rallies from another double-digit deficit to win
One of these days the Giants are going to fall behind by double digits and live to regret it. One of these days, the defense is going to surrender a gut punch of a score in the fourth quarter and the offense is not going to be able to respond with a score of its own.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Mike Francesa on Yankees’ series: Bob Costas ‘is driving everybody crazy!’
Mike Francesa would like you to know that Bob Costas is making him cuckoo. Maybe not as much as the Yankees’ bullpen, but both are testing his sanity, because the Yankees can’t close and Costas won’t close his mouth. Costas, who returned to call play-by-play for the...
Psst, Yankees have a secret weapon for do-or-die Game 5 | Klapisch
NEW YORK - Welcome to baseball’s equivalent of a wild west showdown – two playoff teams meeting in an October elimination game, settling all scores at 20 paces. Hang on. It’s about to get crazy in the Bronx. We’re talking about the Yankees and Guardians at the...
Twins might trade ex-Yankees infielder | Potential landing spots
Gio Urshela could be one and done in Minnesota. The Twins acquired the third baseman from the New York Yankees in spring training. Urshela responded by playing in a career-high 144 games this year, hitting .285 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa kicks himself | ‘Cost us the game’ vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND — A reporter asked Isiah Kiner-Falefa what the mood was around the Yankees after they had just suffered a devastating playoff loss. He could only speak for himself — and it wasn’t good. “I’m just disappointed in myself,” he said after a trio of defensive misplays...
Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo nails prediction of Bills-Chiefs game
Romostradamus strikes again. Tony Romo had another eerily accurate predication on Sunday from his perch in the CBS Sports broadcast booth. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter of the Bills-Chiefs game, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback predicted the exact final score of the game. BUY NFL...
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
What channel is Chiefs game on today? (10/16/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 6 vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 6 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 16, 2022 (10/16/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa disagrees with Aaron Boone’s reason for benching
CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.
Ex-Yankees, Mets coach getting ‘buzz’ as potential manager candidate
Kevin Long might not be long for the Phillies. The Philadelphia hitting coach, who’s getting ready to face the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, could be moving on following the season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand: “There’s buzz...
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: ‘Lots of interest’
The Panthers are open for business. The NFL rumor mill is buzzing with trade rumors after Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. The Panthers’ biggest trade chip is Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. Here’s the latest:. ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Carolina Panthers are listening to...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0