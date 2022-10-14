CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.

CLEVELAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO