ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna Reportedly Plotting New Album & Arena Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna‘s forthcoming Super Bowl performance has reportedly put her on track to release new music, with talks of a tour also being a possibility. The singer has not released any new music as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album Anti, sparking an ongoing outcry for new material by fans on social media. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’

Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
E! News

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Romance Rumors After L.A. Outings

Watch: Billie Eilish Sparks ROMANCE Rumors With Jesse Rutherford. Some fans think Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford might be happier than ever. The "No Time to Die" singer and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist have sparked dating rumors after they were recently seen stepping out together in Los Angeles. Social media users first spotted the two dining together at the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, on Oct. 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 for Nov. 9 Debut

The much-awaited Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which features Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, is now on Prime Video. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will debut on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories and will highlight the newest Savage X Fenty looks from the music and fashion sensation.
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover

Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Popculture

Why BTS' J-Hope Is Under Fire Right Now

BTS's J-Hope has received intense backlash from disappointed fans after liking a Korean hip-hop singer's apology for allegedly discriminating against two fans of color. On Oct. 10, KST, the controversy began when two roommates attending the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEMORA festival claimed that hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush passed them over while giving high-fives due to their darker skin. Videos from the R&B singer's festival performance have also gone viral on social media as they show him giving out high fives and skipping two darker-skinned people in the audience. In response to the controversy, the singer took to social media to apologize and explain his side of the story. It came as a surprise to many that J-Hope liked the post.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy