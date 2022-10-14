Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Reportedly Plotting New Album & Arena Tour Following Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna‘s forthcoming Super Bowl performance has reportedly put her on track to release new music, with talks of a tour also being a possibility. The singer has not released any new music as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album Anti, sparking an ongoing outcry for new material by fans on social media. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.
Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’
Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Romance Rumors After L.A. Outings
Watch: Billie Eilish Sparks ROMANCE Rumors With Jesse Rutherford. Some fans think Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford might be happier than ever. The "No Time to Die" singer and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist have sparked dating rumors after they were recently seen stepping out together in Los Angeles. Social media users first spotted the two dining together at the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, on Oct. 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
thesource.com
Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 for Nov. 9 Debut
The much-awaited Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which features Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, is now on Prime Video. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will debut on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories and will highlight the newest Savage X Fenty looks from the music and fashion sensation.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Selma Blair Makes an Emotional Surprise Exit From Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Selma Blair Reveals Why DWTS Is Her "New Chapter" On this night, there wasn't a dry eye in the ballroom. The Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars brought the end of the road for the season's most inspiring performer—and one last dance. As Selma Blair, who...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend North's Basketball Game, Arrive Separately
11:12 PM PT -- While one source told us North arrived with a teammate, we're now told Kanye brought her to the game, and Kim brought the rest of the kids. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t talking, but that doesn’t mean they can’t share the same space for their kids.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
CMT
CMT Artists of The Year: (WATCH) Walker Hayes Joins Forces With R&B Star Ciara For Country Remix of "Y'all Life"
Walker Hayes may be singing about a laid-back Southern lifestyle in the smash hit "Y'all Life," but his new reality is far from average since his TikTok success. Hayes quickly become a household name within the genre, for staying ahead of the ever-changing musical landscape and country-pop vocals. While celebrating...
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
Michael Jordan's love for cigars is well known and he once revealed who got him his very first cigar back in the day.
Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Popculture
Why BTS' J-Hope Is Under Fire Right Now
BTS's J-Hope has received intense backlash from disappointed fans after liking a Korean hip-hop singer's apology for allegedly discriminating against two fans of color. On Oct. 10, KST, the controversy began when two roommates attending the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEMORA festival claimed that hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush passed them over while giving high-fives due to their darker skin. Videos from the R&B singer's festival performance have also gone viral on social media as they show him giving out high fives and skipping two darker-skinned people in the audience. In response to the controversy, the singer took to social media to apologize and explain his side of the story. It came as a surprise to many that J-Hope liked the post.
Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
