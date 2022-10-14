KJ Greene Jr. Becoming Priority Recruit

Guard KJ Greene Jr. has developed a close relationship with South Carolina's coaching staff, and the Georgia native is one of the most interesting prospects in the southeast.

The southeastern pocket of the United States produces elite prospects in every sport . The metro-Atlanta area specializes in high-end basketball products, and South Carolina has their eye on one.

Guard KJ Greene is an exciting watch. He's listed at 6-2 and 170 lbs., which would make him one of the smallest guards in the SEC. However, his offensive creativity translates to the collegiate level, making him an enticing target.

Head coach Lamont Paris knows what he wants long-term ; he envisions Greene becoming a volume scorer for the Gamecocks. Members of the coaching staff attended one of Greene's high school practices this week, and a few weeks ago, Greene visited Columbia.

There's mutual interest between both sides , but there's still a long way to go in this recruitment. Other major programs have jumped into this recruitment, which begs the question: what makes Greene desirable?

Creativity With The Ball

Greene's stature makes things difficult for him on the offensive end. Bigger guards can use length and size to create separation without maintaining a tight handle, but Greene has no room for error.

However, he's dealt with this issue his entire life and has found ways to get space. Greene has a rare quick-twitch fiber that allows him to play into the body of defenders, manipulating them and then spinning off to get into his shot.

Defenses often attack him at the top of the key, trying to force him into an errant pass. Greene remains calm and works quickly through a series of progressions, often resulting in him taking the best course of action: attacking the basket.

Elite Scorer Around The Rim

Small guards have to find ways to score around the basket. Bigs are waiting to snatch away shots, meaning you must find ways around their long arms to get your shot off. Greene's finishing leaves watchers marveling as he creates an angle that looks impossible.

He can finish with either hand and excels at keeping bigs on his hip. A cardinal rule is to keep defenders to your side at the rim to give yourself various shots with your off-hand.

Greene can hit floaters, attack downhill off a screen, and uses flair in transition. Defenders rarely block his shot, as he makes a concerted effort to stay low before exploding through the lane and finding an angle off the backboard.

Shooting Potential

Right now, Greene creates for himself off the dribble, with an occasional catch-and-shoot three. He does have a nice shot that could develop into something more in college with the right coaching.

He maintains a solid base and motion, snapping his wrist through his follow-through. Greene releases the ball at the top of his shot, allowing for a higher arch and improved rotation.

South Carolina likely views him as a developmental shooter; he rarely uses his jumper if he isn't working off a screen. However, if he can add a catch-and-shoot element to his game, he may be a fantastic wing player in college.

