Hunterdon County, NJ

Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting

Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody

A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital. Police say the incident began with a dispute between two men on Riverdale Avenue. The situation turned violent when the suspect attacked the victim with a knife, according to authorities. The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries. A suspect is...
YONKERS, NY
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

