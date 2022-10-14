Read full article on original website
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
News 12
NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
News 12
Morristown police search for man who attempted to steal student’s backpack
Morristown police are looking for a man they say approached a child under suspicious circumstances. Police say a male student was walking to school in the area of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street when a man tried to grab the student’s backpack. They say the student was able to...
Certain Mercer County towns advised to take precautions with household water after Legionella bacteria found
The New Jersey Department of Health is asking people in certain Mercer County towns to take extra safety precautions when it comes to their household water after an investigation found Legionella bacteria.
EMS: Car rolls over during crash in Thruway work zone
The Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps posted pictures on its Facebook page of a car that flipped over around 1:45 a.m. on the New York State Thruway.
Four Edison police officers indicted in alleged no-show jobs scheme
An internal affairs investigation found that the officers were involved in a scheme to get paid for off-duty jobs they did not go to, according to investigators.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Bergen County home goes up in flames
Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River.
News 12
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Stowaway! Garden snake removed from United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty
There was an unwelcome passenger aboard a United Airlines Flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon.
Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting
The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday.
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx.
News 12
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued
A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town
The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital. Police say the incident began with a dispute between two men on Riverdale Avenue. The situation turned violent when the suspect attacked the victim with a knife, according to authorities. The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries. A suspect is...
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
Paterson honors city native, WNBA star Essence Carson
Oct. 17 was dubbed “Essence Carson Day” in honor of the WNBA star.
