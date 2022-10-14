Read full article on original website
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Suspicious Activity Reported Near Morristown SchoolMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County Proclaims October Arts & Humanities MonthMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location
True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack. Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country
There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
Washington Square News
The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet
New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
After 55 years, this iconic NJ Italian restaurant will close its doors
There is a notable quote that says "all good things must come to an end.”. I don’t know why that’s true but that is exactly the case with Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. After so efficiently and enthusiastically serving the community for over 55 years, Tuzzio’s will be closing its doors forever at the end of this year in 2022.
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
Grounds Worker From Essex County Spends All Year Planning Massive Halloween Display
James Joanow was just two years old when he and his dad began decorating his grandparents' lawn for Halloween. Back then there were only a few items. Joanow slowly grew his collection of Halloween decorations, and now — 16 years later — completely transforms the Bloomfield home with ghouls and goblins galore.
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
southjerseyobserver.com
Adventure Kids Playcare Opens First New Jersey Location in Cherry Hill; Hourly Childcare Franchise Specializes in Fun & Flexible Care Options
Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is happy to announce to South Jersey Observer readers the opening of the brand’s first New Jersey location in Cherry Hill. The new childcare center is slated to open this Fall...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
News 12
Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town
The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield. Fans of the show and fans of true crime have been coming by the real “Watcher House” in Westfield since the series debuted so that they can catch a glimpse. Many say that they are happy to see New Jersey get some of the recognition.
Certain Mercer County towns advised to take precautions with household water after Legionella bacteria found
The New Jersey Department of Health is asking people in certain Mercer County towns to take extra safety precautions when it comes to their household water after an investigation found Legionella bacteria.
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water
Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's. The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports. Fire &...
