Bridgewater, NJ

Travel Maven

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Washington Square News

The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet

New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
MADISON, NJ
News 12

Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town

The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield. Fans of the show and fans of true crime have been coming by the real “Watcher House” in Westfield since the series debuted so that they can catch a glimpse. Many say that they are happy to see New Jersey get some of the recognition.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water

Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
TRENTON, NJ

