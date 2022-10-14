ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Gov. Hochul signs bill to help stop growing catalytic converter thefts

The Comprehensive Catalytic Converter Theft bill requires new car dealers to supply a catalytic converter serial number etching kit, starts a statewide database to track the sale and recycling of catalytic converters at scrap yards, and adds heavy fines for noncompliance. The bill also earmarks more than $20 million for local law enforcement to maintain databases and other tech to track thieves.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at St. James dealership

Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

