ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Find Trick or Treat times in South Bend and across the area here

South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32o7fe_0iYkF3Kq00

Here are the Trick or Treat days and hours for cities and towns throughout the area:

Goshen — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Three Oaks — 4 to 6 p.m.

Wakarusa — 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween 2022:Goblins and ghouls invite you to these spooktacular events in Michiana

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Michigan City — 4 to 7 p.m. CDT

New Buffalo — 4 to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Argos — 5 to 7 p.m.

Berrien Springs — 5 to 7 p.m.

Bremen — 5 to 7 p.m.

Bridgman — 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Buchanan — 6 to 8 p.m.

Cassopolis — 6 to 8 p.m.

Dowagiac — 6 to 7 p.m.

Downtown St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Arts District — 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Edwardsburg — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Elkhart — 6 to 8 p.m.

Lakeville — 5 to 7 p.m.

LaPorte — 6 to 8 p.m. CDT

Middlebury — 5 to 7 p.m.

Mishawaka — 5 to 7 p.m.

Nappanee — 5 to 7 p.m.

New Carlisle — 5 to 7 p.m.

Niles — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

North Liberty — 5 to 7 p.m.

Rolling Prairie — 5:30 to 7 p.m. CDT

Roseland — 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

South Bend — 5 to 7 p.m.

Stevensville — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Warsaw — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Watervliet — 5 to 7 p.m.

Winona Lake — 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning

(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, November 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection

Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man, 25, injured in crash on County Road 16

A Goshen man suffered serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on County Road 16. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on CR 16 east of County Road 1 when police say the 25-year-old failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. The Toyota...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Milford Battles Quonset Fire

MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
MILFORD, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building

A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy