Find Trick or Treat times in South Bend and across the area here
Here are the Trick or Treat days and hours for cities and towns throughout the area:
Goshen — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Three Oaks — 4 to 6 p.m.
Wakarusa — 5 to 7 p.m.
Halloween 2022:Goblins and ghouls invite you to these spooktacular events in Michiana
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Michigan City — 4 to 7 p.m. CDT
New Buffalo — 4 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Argos — 5 to 7 p.m.
Berrien Springs — 5 to 7 p.m.
Bremen — 5 to 7 p.m.
Bridgman — 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Buchanan — 6 to 8 p.m.
Cassopolis — 6 to 8 p.m.
Dowagiac — 6 to 7 p.m.
Downtown St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Arts District — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Edwardsburg — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Elkhart — 6 to 8 p.m.
Lakeville — 5 to 7 p.m.
LaPorte — 6 to 8 p.m. CDT
Middlebury — 5 to 7 p.m.
Mishawaka — 5 to 7 p.m.
Nappanee — 5 to 7 p.m.
New Carlisle — 5 to 7 p.m.
Niles — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
North Liberty — 5 to 7 p.m.
Rolling Prairie — 5:30 to 7 p.m. CDT
Roseland — 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Joseph — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
South Bend — 5 to 7 p.m.
Stevensville — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Warsaw — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Watervliet — 5 to 7 p.m.
Winona Lake — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Comments / 0