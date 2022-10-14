Read full article on original website
Related
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Putin Is Using Elon Musk To Signal Terms For Ending Ukraine War: Russia Expert
“Putin plays the egos of big men, gives them a sense that they can play a role," said former top National Security Council analyst Fiona Hill.
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: Iran has a long history of protests. This time it’s different
Iran’s protests show no signs of stopping. Sparked by the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman named Mahsa Zhina Amini after being detained by the morality police, rallies have spread from the towns of Kurdistan to the rest of the country. The protests are unprecedented in scale and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The...
Zelensky: One-third of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian missiles and strikes have knocked out power for roughly one-third of the country. Zelensky tweeted that since Oct. 10, shelling has caused “massive blackouts across the country,” which he said amounted to a terrorist attack. “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.…
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: A Liberty Medal for Zelenskyy, and a reminder of the threats to democracy here at home
The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia plans to award the Liberty Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next month for his “heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”. It is difficult to imagine anyone more deserving of this honor. Zelenskyy has emerged as a Winston Churchill...
'Cargo 200': Ukraine's grim search for its fallen
"He's bringing back the dead, so you leave him alone," a Ukrainian soldier barks at a comrade who has come to inspect a truck bearing the dreaded sign "Cargo 200". His search for the remains of a soldier the Ukrainians had to leave behind as they retreated under fire is helped by forensic dogs specialising in sniffing out the dead.
Shein Workers Earn Pennies Per Piece: Report
Workers who make clothing for Shein at factories in China frequently work 18 hours a day with only one day off per month for as little as 3 cents per hour, an undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 found. “Untold: Inside the Shein Machine,” which was previewed by iNews before its television debut on Monday, follows a woman using the pseudonym of “Mei” as she secretly documents the goings-on of two factories in the city of Guangzhou, where a sprawling manufacturing network pumps out thousands of new styles for the e-tail juggernaut every day. Mei, a journalist, spotted women at one factory...
Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
Comments / 0