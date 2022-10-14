Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS REMINDER ON CAMPAIGN SIGN RULES
With the General Election approaching, the City of Roseburg has issued a reminder regarding campaign sign rules:. *Signs must not be placed on sidewalks or any other public right-of-way *Signs should be no more that 32 square feet and the entire campaign message must be contained on one sign. *Permission...
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
kqennewsradio.com
BOYS & CLUB HAS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley has announced that it has recently appointed Summer Baranko as its executive director. A release said Baranko succeeds Bryan Lake who resigned from the position after six years. The board is thankful to Lake for his work and dedication to the organization.
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten
(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLAN FORUMS
Pacific Power is inviting customers to wildfire mitigation plan input forums that are happening this week. A release from the utility said subject matter experts will discuss various wildfire safety projects, enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities and emergency management updates followed by a questions and answers segment. Each forum will have on-site Spanish and American Sign Language interpreting services and will be livestreamed and recorded.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast, South Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Alerts
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire along with easterly winds are creating uncomfortable situations for most parts of the Pacific Northwest, with, the eastern halves of Washington and Oregon faring better along with a couple slices of the Oregon coast. Otherwise, everything west of the Cascades – including much of the south Oregon coast and all the Washington coast – are under air quality alerts for a day or more. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
kqennewsradio.com
NEEWOLLAH PARADE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEURG
Roseburg’s Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween for the first time in three years. A City of Roseburg release said Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for the event, which is part of the Roseburg Sesquicentennial celebration. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and will...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 11:00 A.M. MONDAY
An Air Pollution Advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality remains in effect until 11:00 a.m. Monday. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire in the Willamette National Forest has thinned. Air quality is likely to be Good to Moderate across Douglas County, but could fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range in some areas, mainly east and northeast of Roseburg. Those who are easily negatively affected by wildfire smoke, should continue to take precautions.
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA HEALTH COLLECTING WINTER CLOTHING DONATION
Through October 28th, Umpqua Health’s Mobile Outreach Team is collecting essential winter clothing and other items for at-risk community members as part of its second annual Comfort Drive. A release said the team is part of an ongoing effort to better serve members of the community by providing supplies...
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
