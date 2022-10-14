Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Time Out Global
The Paddington Bear statue at Paddington station has been moved after a protest
If you’ve been walking around Paddington station fretting about the mysterious disappearance of the Paddington Bear statue that once sat beneath the clock arch, it’s because when the Elizabeth Line opened in May, it had to be moved for safety reasons. The statue, by Marcus Cornish, was installed in 2000 and quickly became an icon of the transport hub.
BBC
Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks
Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario
Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
Where there’s Wales, there’s a ‘way’: your guide to three classic holiday routes
Take in epic landscapes and local cuisine, with a leisurely winter trip along one of the country’s national ways
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Leeds fire: Footage shows scale of city centre blaze
A fire which broke out at a high-rise building in Leeds is being treated as arson, police have said. The blaze engulfed part of the Leonardo building near the city's Millennium Square on Saturday night. The building, which was under renovation, was vacant at the time and no-one was injured.
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Before he slashes services even further, Hunt should look at the state of the UK | Polly Toynbee
The last thing the country needs is another dose of austerity, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
BBC
Norfolk's A47 and A11 junction improvement scheme is approved
The Secretary of State for Transport has approved a multi-million pound plan to overhaul a junction on one of the country's most dangerous roads. Improvements will be made to the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich, which straddles the A11 and the A47. Work will begin next year and the redeveloped Thickthorn...
