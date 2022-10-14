Read full article on original website
u.today
BitKeep Wallet Reportedly Under Attack, Losses Hit $1 Million
BitKeep Wallet, the top crypto wallet in Asia, has come under attack by hackers. According to findings disclosed in a tweet by blockchain security and data analytics company PeckShield, losses in the attack have reached roughly $1 million. PeckShield adds that the hackers have likely exploited a swap/router of the...
u.today
Solana-based PIP Launches One-Stop Solution for Retail PIP.me 2.0
PIP, a no-code cryptocurrency protocol for retail payments, introduces a PIP.me 2.0 release designed to introduce Web3 payments to a new generation of entrepreneurs. According to the official announcement shared by the team of PIP, its PIP.me 2.0 product is finally live and available for integrations with websites. PIP.me 2.0...
u.today
Earning.farm Yield Platform Under Attack: Details
Hack season instead of "Uptober" Earning.farm, a user-friendly yield machine for Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and USD Coin (USDC) holders, is exploited by malefactors. Earning.farm drained for almost $1 million, here's how. As per a statement shared by California-based Web3 security vendor Supremacy Inc., earning.farm DeFi suffered two attacks...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin
A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
u.today
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Program for Financial Institutions
Payment giant Mastercard has announced a new program for financial institutions in order to make it easier for them to offer cryptocurrency trading as well as custody services to their clients. The program was developed in partnership with New York-based blockchain technology company Paxos, CNBC reports. Paxos will be responsible...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
u.today
Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will BTC cross its ATH anytime soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At first glance, it would seem like a good thing that Bitcoin is becoming less volatile than stocks. However, cryptocurrency traders warn that in a low-volume setting, that could not be a good thing.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Warns Cardano Could Crash Further by Over 50%, Predicts What’s Next for Solana and Fantom
Closely followed crypto strategist Jason Pizzino is warning Cardano holders that ADA may witness an additional decline of over 50% even after this year’s deep correction. In a new strategy session, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that regardless of the smart contract platform’s fundamental growth over the past months, the charts tell him that ADA could ignite another sell-off event if it fails to hold a key support level.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
If any electric vehicle (EV) owner was told that their car could travel 1,600 miles by plugging it into a charger, they would be delighted. Interesting Engineering has covered YouTuber Warped Perception's videos before, and if there is something we know, it is that he really does not shrug from putting his Tesla under some weird tests. Last year, he put three jet engines on the car to shave off a second in 0-60 mph acceleration time, and another time towed it on the highway to see how well its battery charged.
u.today
SCAM ALERT: Old 1inch Address Used by Malefactors' Contract
Seasoned developer Justin Bebis, CEO of Byte Masons Web3 development studio, reported that one of the old wallets of 1inch Network (1INCH) addresses is abused by malefactors. Old Fantom (FTM) wallet of 1inch Network under attack. Bebis has taken to Twitter to inform users that an old address on the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
u.today
Here's How Cardano Network Has Changed Since Vasil: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano: Here's How Far ADA Has Moved with Glance at Top 15 Cryptos in 2017
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
