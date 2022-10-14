Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag explains decision to take off Cristiano Ronaldo in Newcastle draw
Erik ten Hag explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted against Newcastle.
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he considered leaving Arsenal
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he "almost snapped" over his lack of playing time at Arsenal.
Erling Haaland: James Milner reveals striker's vow to sign for Leeds
James Milner reveals Erling Haaland told him he was going to sign for Leeds United.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Dembele ultimatum; Liverpool readying £104m midfielder bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Gianluigi Donnarumma & more.
Pep Guardiola certain 'many bad moments' are coming for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Erling Haaland will have "many bad moments" in the future.
Tottenham admit they were wrong not to sign Kim Min-jae despite Son Heung-min endorsement
Tottenham Hotspur have internally admitted that they were wrong not to follow up on initial interest in South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae despite a ringing endorsement from Son Heung-min.
Cristiano Ronaldo places 20th in Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings
Cristiano Ronaldo has finished 20th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or; his joint-lowest ranking ever.
Jurgen Klopp hopes Pep Guardiola 'takes sabbatical' instead of staying at Man City
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims he wants rival manager Pep Guardiola to take a sabbatical
FPL Gameweek 12: Best captain to replace Erling Haaland
FPL captain picks to consider for gameweek 12 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp claims 'nobody can compete' with Man City in the transfer market
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses the idea of continuing to challenge Manchester City, claiming nobody can match their resources.
Karim Benzema hails Zidane and Ronaldo following 'proud' Ballon d'Or win
Karim Benzema paid tribute to two footballing idols following his 'proud' Ballon d'Or win.
Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after injury derails Liverpool loan
Liverpool's on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after a thigh injury ruled him out for three months.
Ballon d'Or 2022: Manchester City win Club of the Year award
Manchester City are named 2022 Club of the Year.
Eddie Howe praises Cristiano Ronaldo but rules out Newcastle transfer
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praises Cristiano Ronaldo but rules out a move for the Portuguese striker
Fabio Vieira hits the gym in attempt to bulk up for Premier League
Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira describes his gym routine as Portuguese looks to bulk up for the Premier League
Why is Arsenal vs Manchester City postponed?
Why the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City has been postponed.
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
90min
Victor Osimhen's agent dismisses 'strange' Man Utd transfer rumours
Talk of Victor Osimhen going to Manchester United is nothing more than "strange rumours," says his agent.
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Spurs edge to narrow WSL victory
Player ratings from Tottenham's 1-0 WSL victory over Liverpool.
90min
878
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0