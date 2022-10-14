Tax refunds will soon be mailed as checks or delivered via direct deposit to Massachusetts taxpayers, but a concrete timeline is up in the air. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said he didn’t know whether Bay Staters should expect their refunds —stipulated by a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — before or after Thanksgiving. The Baker administration had said last month refunds would start to be distributed in November, after Auditor Suzanne Bump determined that nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues must be returned to taxpayers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO