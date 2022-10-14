Read full article on original website
DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago
Tell us about the millions of losing scratch tickets that are bought each month....at least $20,000,000 in losing ticket every month.I want to know who watches over the production of scratch tickets..who, they are and if like Galvin...a lifelong democrat hack.
Reply
5
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 4 $100,000 prizes claimed Monday
There were four $100,000 lottery prizes claimed in Massachusetts on Monday. One was sold in Bridgewater from the Bridge Mart convenience store and was from the “20x The Money” scratch-off ticket. It was the top prize possible for that lottery game. Another $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on finding a new address after hitting it big on Powerball ticket
A Massachusetts man plans on making a big move after hitting some big money on a Powerball lottery ticket recently. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ghanashyam Niraula is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a recent drawing.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on helping those close to him after hitting $15 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man plans to help take care of those that are close to him after hitting a huge win on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kenneth Delgado is the first $15 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” instant ticket game.
Will Mass. tax refunds arrive before Thanksgiving? Baker isn’t sure
Tax refunds will soon be mailed as checks or delivered via direct deposit to Massachusetts taxpayers, but a concrete timeline is up in the air. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said he didn’t know whether Bay Staters should expect their refunds —stipulated by a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — before or after Thanksgiving. The Baker administration had said last month refunds would start to be distributed in November, after Auditor Suzanne Bump determined that nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues must be returned to taxpayers.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
Best Massachusetts restaurants in top 100 New England Yelp list
Five places in western Massachusetts made the top 100 list for best New England restaurants.
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
Two Massachusetts cities ranked among the Top 20 best places to live in U.S.
For those looking to settle down, there’s fewer places better than the Bay State, according to a new ranking. According to the online financial magazine, Money, both Somerville and Milton are two of the country’s most desirable locations, ranking seventh and seventeenth on their Top 50 list of the greatest cities to live in the United States.
Mass. taxpayers could see big boost in refund if rewrite push happens
Bay Staters expecting tax refunds from the state next month could see an additional $170, if a proposal from progressive Beacon Hill lawmakers succeeds in rewriting a 1980s tax cap law that they say disproportionately benefits the commonwealth’s wealthiest residents. The proposal, announced by state Rep. Mike Connolly last...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 16, 2022 edition
Albert F. Lepore to Domenick R. Pisano and Susan Pisano, 13 Princeton Ave., $250,000. Alycar Investments to Della Ripa Real Estate, 17 Liberty St., $268,890.
Is it time to turn up the heat? Many New Englanders say ‘not yet’
As temperatures drop in Massachusetts, many Massachusetts residents may be feeling the heat — or cold in this case — to crank up the thermostat this season, but when exactly is the right time to do so?. Technically, the heating season in Massachusetts starts on Sept. 15, when...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
NECN
Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod from the week of Oct. 9-15
A house in Chatham that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. In total, 141 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $806,117, $476 per square foot.
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
Baker punts MBTA leadership change decisions to next Mass. governor
Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that any decision to make leadership changes at the MBTA is a problem for the next governor after U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren said last week the agency needs new oversight “top to bottom” in the wake of a federal investigation. “That’s a decision...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 9