ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks & De’Andre Hunter Reach Deal on Contract Extension

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA deadline for rookie-scale contract extensions was Monday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It took over two hours, but we learned the Atlanta Hawks and De'Andre Hunter agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension. The Hawks locked up their 2019...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

PJ Tucker Discusses Health Status Going Into Celtics Matchup

Before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the organization revealed their new free agency acquisition PJ Tucker underwent surgery in the offseason. According to team officials, Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee weeks before camp. On media day, Tucker was cleared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season

At this time last season, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what was about to unfold. View the original article to see embedded media. They were a new team, with a new identity, a new leader, and a group of players who had barely ever played together. They knew what they wanted to be: A defense-fist group that was going to crash the glass, play in transition, and hope their half-court offense wouldn’t be an Achille’s heel. Even with so many new faces, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t going to lower his expectations. He demanded defensive excellence and even when his standards weren't met, he remained unwilling to change.
Wichita Eagle

Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report

Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement

The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups

It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed By Rain

NEW YORK — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians won't start on time on Monday night. The winner-take-all finale of this Division Series has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced. First pitch of Game 5 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy