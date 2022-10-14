Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East
The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks & De’Andre Hunter Reach Deal on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA deadline for rookie-scale contract extensions was Monday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It took over two hours, but we learned the Atlanta Hawks and De'Andre Hunter agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension. The Hawks locked up their 2019...
Wichita Eagle
PJ Tucker Discusses Health Status Going Into Celtics Matchup
Before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the organization revealed their new free agency acquisition PJ Tucker underwent surgery in the offseason. According to team officials, Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee weeks before camp. On media day, Tucker was cleared...
Wichita Eagle
Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season
At this time last season, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what was about to unfold. View the original article to see embedded media. They were a new team, with a new identity, a new leader, and a group of players who had barely ever played together. They knew what they wanted to be: A defense-fist group that was going to crash the glass, play in transition, and hope their half-court offense wouldn’t be an Achille’s heel. Even with so many new faces, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t going to lower his expectations. He demanded defensive excellence and even when his standards weren't met, he remained unwilling to change.
Wichita Eagle
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
Wichita Eagle
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
Wichita Eagle
James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement
The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
Wichita Eagle
Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups
It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed By Rain
NEW YORK — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians won't start on time on Monday night. The winner-take-all finale of this Division Series has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced. First pitch of Game 5 was...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
