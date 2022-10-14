Echoes of the Past: Appalachian migration, The Godfather, and the grand reopening of Carnegie Hall

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star, and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1922 – 100 Years Ago

Propose Medical School

The need of a full four-year course in medicine at West Virginia University was strongly emphasized at the first fall meeting of the University medical society in Morgantown. It was made evident that the need of physicians who would serve in the country was particularly emphasized.

Ford Shuts Down Mine

Henry Ford, automobile manufacturer of Detroit, last week dismantled his coal mine at Nuttalburg in the New River field and sent away all merchandise, livestock, and other portable property.

The cause of the closing of his mine is said to have been his inability to compete with the present market which ranges from $5 to $6 a ton.

Gasoline Reduced

A reduction of two cents a gallon in the price of gasoline and all other Naptha products was announced by the Standard Oil Company of Indiana. The new price will make the Chicago base for gasoline 19 cents at the tank wagon and 21 cents at the service station.

1947 – 75 Years Ago

Kanawha Airport

Kanawha Airport, under construction for the last three years at a cost of more than $6,000,000, will be dedicated November 3.

Cigarette Tax

The state realized $641,126 from its penny-a-pack cigarette tax during the first three months of the levy’s effectiveness, at a rate which would bring in more than $2,500,000 from this source each year.

1972 – 50 Years Ago

Appalachian Migration

During and since World War II, millions of Appalachian Mountain resident have moved to northern cities in search of work. They include more than 800,000 West Virginians.

Godfather Opens

The Godfather opens at the Lewis Theatre October 18. Admission $1.00 and 50 cents.

1997 – 25 Years Ago

Carnegie Hall Celebrates Grand Reopening

The tireless efforts of staff, boards, architects, and many volunteers were recognized at Carnegie Hall’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony is a part of Carnegie’s week-long grand reopening ceremony.

Vivian Conley (l to r), Tag Gaylean, Governor Cecil Underwood, Lawson Hamilton, and Donna Stoner at the grand reopening of Carnegie Hall.

Gerl Wins Journalism Prize

Katie Gerl, a 9th grader at Eastern Greenbrier Junior High School was awarded the class prize for Most Outstanding Student in Journalism at The Cambridge Prep Experience, a month-long intensive academic summer program for 8th and 9th graders at Cambridge University, England.

