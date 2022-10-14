Recycle Lady: Am I supposed to compost pizza boxes?

Dear Recycle Lady,

Did you really mean greasy pizzas boxes go in the compost? Doubtful

Dear Doubtful,

Greasy pizza boxes with both grease and food items stuck on them can be composted. The one drawback is that you will need to tear or cut the pizza box into small pieces, or shred it, if you have a strong paper shredder. Small pieces will break down faster and will help aerate your compost. It also aids the bacteria and fungi inside your compost to break down material as they need both oxygen and water to work efficiently. Remove any plastic, foil, or waxed paper from the box before adding the greasy cardboard to your pile or bin. Meat, bones, pet manure, dairy products, onions, and garlic shouldn’t be composted either. Banana peels and orange rinds are questionable, as they may contain pesticides. Be sure to turn compost often as it will help speed up the process. Your efforts will be rewarded with a nutrient-rich soil that is a natural fertilizer for your garden. Your plants will love it.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Has the Endangered Species Act saved any species or refuge areas? Fan of the Endangered Species Act

Dear Fan of the Endangered Species Act,

The Endangered Species Act, signed in 1973, has provided for the conservation of vulnerable species, plus their habitats have received protection under the Act as well. According to treehuger.com, the Endangered Species Act has not only prevented 99% of protected plant and animal species from going extinct, but it has helped revitalize some of the U.S.’s most remarkable forest, plains, deserts, and oceans. Forty years after Sea Otters were listed in the Endangered Species Act, the population almost tripled. In 1992, two endangered songbirds, the golden cheeked warbler and the black-capped vireo, were protected by the Act. Both songbird populations have nearly tripled their numbers in a little more than twenty years. The “toy” deer in the National Key Deer Refuge in the Florida Keys were listed in 1973 when only a dozen or so deer were left. By 2011, their population had grown to 800. The National Deer Refuge, which is composed of several diverse ecosystems from wetlands to mangrove forests, has also benefited from the protection provided by the Endangered Species Act. In fact, protection provided by the Endangered Species Act to specific species has saved 10 US Ecosystems as well. Let’s hope the Monarch butterflies benefit as well with the protection provided for them by the Act.

Dear Recycle Lady,

I have some confidential materials that are slicks. Can I put them in the same envelope for shredding as I do for white paper, or must they be separated? Shredder

Dear Shredder,

The same rules apply for the confidential materials as they do for office paper. No fluorescent colors, no black paper, and no slicks, or magazines. Since office paper and slicks can’t be mixed, your materials would have to be recycled with magazines. Hopefully, you have a shredder to use before mixing your slick confidential materials in with magazines.

Interesting Information: The ocean provides more than just seafood. Many common foods, such as peanut butter and soy milk contain ingredients from the sea. For example, peanut butter is made more spreadable with the help of carrageenan, an algae extract! (fto.com)

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com. Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

