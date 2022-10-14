ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Preview: Ripley (2-5) at Greenbrier East (2-4)

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVZDn_0iYkDZBB00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – A must-win game will be played at Spartan Stadium this Friday, Oct. 14, when Greenbrier East hosts the Ripley Vikings on what should a perfect homecoming night for football.

The Vikings will be playing their fourth consecutive road game and are just 2-5 on the season, but one of those wins was a 43-22 shellacking of St. Albans last week.

Obviously, Ripley has struggled this year, but are typically a well-coached, fundamental playoff caliber team. This season, they are young and still trying to find their solid ground. They are scoring 13.6 points per game and are allowing 29.4 to their opponents.

However, against St. Albans, Ripley made some changes to their lineup due to some nagging injuries to some regular starters. Quarterback Ty Stephens, a three-year starter moved to running back last week. They inserted Virgil Myers in at the quarterback position, and all Myers did was run for 156 yards, throw for 78 and score five total touchdowns. So, it is safe to say that Myers will most likely be behind center on Friday, although that is not confirmed.

If Myers is the choice, Ripley will run him a lot around the edge and on quarterback draws through the middle. He is capable of throwing well also, and if his running does prove to be a problem, the passing lanes will be wide open, and the Vikings could strike for some big plays.

Ripley players to watch: Myers, Stephens, Chris Jenkins, Collen Moore.

One of the Vikings’ losses was to Oak Hill a couple weeks ago by a score of 54-14. Spartan killer Ethan Vargo-Thomas had three TDs in that game for Oak Hill. East lost to Oak Hill 26-13, so if you are a score comparison guru, East’s chances to beat Ripley look pretty good. However, Myers did not play against Oak Hill and Ripley is a different team with him under center.

Moore is the team leader on defense and leads the team in tackles. When there is a defensive stop, Moore is most likely going to be in on it.

East enters this homecoming contest at 2-4, and the fact is that the Spartans have to win this game to keep their slim hopes of a playoff berth alive. East averages 21.6 points per game and their opponents are putting up an average of 23.1 per contest.

East’s loss to Oak Hill last week put them behind the 8-ball, so to speak, but a win over the Vikings will go a long way toward what has kind of been a strange season in Fairlea. Gavin Bennett played his most extensive action of the year at QB against the Red Devils, and he responded with a McDonald’s player of the game award. He threw two touchdown passes, one to starting QB, Monquelle Davis.

Like Ripley, the Spartans may also think about some different QB combinations depending on the situation.

Ian Cline ran for 99 yards and now has 591 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Keys to the game:

If the Spartans stop Myers (if Myers does stick at QB), the rest of the Vikings team is simply not good enough to hang with the Spartans. Now, that is not to say they are not capable to come in to Fairlea and leave winners, because they are. I just think East has more playmakers that can change the outcome. Yes, Ripley beat St. Albans, but the Red Dragons may be the worst team in Class AAA at 0-6 on the season.

With the homecoming festivities taking place and all the positive energy that will be in the stadium, the Spartans will have enough juice to pull out a good win and keep their chances alive for another week.

The post Preview: Ripley (2-5) at Greenbrier East (2-4) appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published. Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball. His coaching career spans...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy