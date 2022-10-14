ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

GEHS Golfer of the Week: Arod Lemons

By BRIAN MILUK
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
Name: Arod Lemons

Grade: Senior

Parents: Rusty Lemons and Phyllis Lemons

Hometown: Ronceverte

Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods

Favorite quote: “Dedication sees dreams come true!”

Coaches’ comments: FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE! Sit back and enjoy reading about Arod’s recent success.

Arod led the Team to the AAA Coalfield Conference Championship.

Arod was the top golfer (medalist) at regionals while helping Greenbrier East become REGIONAL CHAMPIONS (defeating returning State Champions George Washington in the process)!

At the state tournament Arod finished first. Team All-State with the team placing sixth in the state. The future looks bright for Arod and the game of golf.

Arod wants to thank all the people (too many to name) who helped him reach these goals.

