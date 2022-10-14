ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Celebration of life held for Kalamazoo public safety officer

By Lauren Kummer
 4 days ago
A celebration of life was held Friday morning for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer (KDPS) who died of cancer.

KDPS Officer Christian Smith passed away after a battle with leukemia last weekend.

Smith was 32 years old, a father and a husband.

He served with KDPS for six years in a variety of roles including a police officer, firefighter, drug investigator, K9 handler and field training officer. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The celebration of life was open to the public. It was held at Valley Family Church in Portage.

Anyone in the community was welcome to attend.

Prior to the ceremony, a KDPS procession arrived at the church around 10:15 a.m.

Here is a map of that procession route:

The procession for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith will happen Friday ahead of his celebration of life. It will start at Wings West on 9th Street at 9:30 a.m. and end at Valley Family Church in Portage.

It was scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Wings West on Sports Drive before turning onto W N Avenue, then making its way up Ninth Street. From there, the procession turned on Atlantic and headed east on Parkview. It then traveled south on Oakland Drive before ending at Valley Family Church on Vincent Avenue.

The celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. and was open to the public.

Those wishing to express their sympathies to the family can send correspondence to:

Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters
Attn: Smith Family
150 E. Crosstown Parkway, Suite A
Kalamazoo, MI 49001

KDPS extends its thanks to those wishing to donate to Smith’s family. They say an account has been opened at Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) under the name Samantha Smith. We’re told donations can be made at any LMCU branch.

