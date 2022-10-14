What are the midterm elections? Here's what to know about them and why they're important

President Joe Biden speaks at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Andrew Harnik, AP President Joe Biden speaks at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Andrew Harnik, AP

The Nov. 8 midterm elections are right around the corner, and it's common to have some questions as you prepare to cast your ballot.

The midterms arrive halfway into President Joe Biden's first four years. The presidency is not on the ballot for midterm elections. But hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate – and those results will be crucial to Biden's remaining time in office.

A lot is also on voters' minds as we near November – including abortion rights, inflation, the war in Ukraine, racial justice, climate change and the state of the economy. These issues can be affected not only by congressional power in the House and Senate but also by governorships, state legislatures, school boards and other local offices that will be on ballots across the country too.

What are the midterm elections? Will Democrats maintain majorities in Congress, or will Republicans win control? How do I vote? If you're a beginner to the process, this is the place for you. Here's what you need to know:

Midterm elections definition

The midterms are elections that take place halfway through a president's four-year term. Because Biden was elected in 2020, for example, the midterms are this year, in 2022.

In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including numerous governorships.

When are the midterm elections? How can I vote?

The 2022 midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As you prepare to cast your ballot, it's important to double-check with your state's election laws – including deadlines for voter registration and absentee ballots . In many states, but not all, you can vote early .

Contact your local election officials to learn more. If you're unsure where to go first, start by looking up your state information on the U.S. Election Commission website .

What candidates are running in the midterms?

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election during the midterms, because representatives serve two-year terms. Five of the House's additional six seats for nonvoting members – representing the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories – also will be contested this year, Ballotpedia notes .

U.S. senators have six-year terms, so about one-third of the Senate's 100 seats are up for grabs each midterm cycle. This year, 35 Senate seats are on ballots across 34 states .

Outside of the U.S. Congress, key races for governors, state legislatures, local councils and more are held Nov. 8. There are gubernatorial elections – an election in which the governor's office is on the ballot – in 36 states and three territories this year.

How will the midterms determine Biden's future in office?

Again, midterm elections do not include the presidency – so you won't see Biden's name on the ballot this November. But the results of the midterms could flip control of Congress – which would hurt Biden's ability to achieve much of his remaining political agenda.

When the House, Senate and presidency are occupied by members of the same political party, it's generally easier for a president to pass their intended legislation. Democrats control both the House and Senate, and Biden – also a Democrat – has two more years left in his first term.

Historically, midterms have not gone well for the party in power, but experts note there are tight races ahead – heightening uncertainty about which party could emerge with a majority in the House, the Senate or both.

Could Republicans take control of Congress? Or will Democrats maintain majority?

In the House, the Democrats hold a slim 220-212 majority , with two Democratic vacancies and one Republican vacancy. With every seat up for election, Republicans would need to win five more races than they did in 2020 (213) to gain a majority (218) in the House.

Historical trends and numerous polls have suggested that Republicans will flip at least the House in November, but that looks less certain now, experts say – pointing to the Supreme Court Dobbs decision that overturned the national right to abortion, for example, as a strong factor that's influencing voters and could improve Democratic odds.

In the current 50-50 Senate (50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two Independents who caucus with the Democrats), Democrats hold the majority because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

Poll analysis and projections from FiveThirtyEight forecast that, as of Oct. 13, Democrats were slightly favored to win the Senate, while Republicans were favored to take the House.

Which states have governor races in 2022?

Thirty-six states and three territories will also have gubernatorial elections on Nov. 8. The National Governors Association notes 31 incumbent governors are eligible to run for reelection and eight are not eligible and/or not seeking reelection.

Some closely watched races include Democrat Stacey Abrams running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia, Republican Tudor Dixon facing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and, in Texas, Democrat Beto O'Rourke challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

