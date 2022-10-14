Baltimore County schools taking action after incidents of bullying and violence

After multiple incidents of violence on Baltimore County school campuses, the system is taking action. The superintendent addressed what the system is doing, in two virtual town halls last night; one for elementary families and one for high school families.

“We are taking action, but I would be remiss if I didn't state that this issue requires parents, guardians, students and community stepping up and saying enough is enough,” said Superintendent Darryl Williams.

The meetings focused on ways to provide safe and supportive environments for students. Just two weeks ago, a video showed a student at Perry Hall High School swinging a bat to fight off classmates that were trying to jump her.

Students and parents started a coalition to rally against the bullying because it was happening so often, calling for the bullies to be face consequences.

Williams said there has been a lot of misinformation about not holding students accountable and they do face serious consequences according to the BCPS student handbook and state regulations.

State law prohibits showing parents or families what those consequences are but he said some students have been suspended from school and from their buses because of violent actions.

“The reality is there is a small number of our students who make poor choices, who choose to engage in disruptive and dangerous behaviors. So let me be clear, any behavior that creates a hostile school environment, disrupts learning and school activities or negatively interferes with a student's academic, phycological, social or physical wellbeing will not be tolerated,” said Williams.

Williams also said additional support staff is being used at schools all over the county since the start of the year and he's noticed a difference.

“Much work has been done by school leaders to ensure that all students feel good about themselves, their school environments and their ability to learn,” said Williams.

As for the delays in information to families, administrators said the media and police put it out first, while they want to gather the most accurate information to share.

He also encourages students to speak up if they see anything.